Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. 14,423,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,599,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

