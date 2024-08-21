Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,423,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,599,436. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

