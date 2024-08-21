Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.78

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.78 and last traded at $183.42, with a volume of 181658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 83,122 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,749,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.