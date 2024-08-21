WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. 436,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

