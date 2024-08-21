Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

8/19/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $300.00 to $265.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $380.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

8/2/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $396.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $385.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

7/23/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $388.00.

7/23/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $393.00.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $396.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

7/17/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $440.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $380.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $424.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.96. 3,749,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.81. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.97 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after buying an additional 38,007 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

