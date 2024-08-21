Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,564,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,011,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

