Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
