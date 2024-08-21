Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.