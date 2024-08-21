Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.
About Windtree Therapeutics
