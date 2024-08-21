Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

