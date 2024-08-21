Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.09)-$(0.90) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.96 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -1.090–0.900 EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 7,728,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,728. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.