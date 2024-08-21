Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40), Yahoo Finance reports. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,005.23% and a negative return on equity of 138.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 8.7 %

WKHS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,603. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $3.00 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

