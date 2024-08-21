Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.88 on Monday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

