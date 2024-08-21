Zacks Research Weighs in on Centene Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.
CNC stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
