Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.29-5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63-4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.22.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,011,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,005. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.