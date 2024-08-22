156 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of COIN traded up $8.98 on Wednesday, reaching $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.32 and a 200-day moving average of $221.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.