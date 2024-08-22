1,763 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,405. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

