18,165 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 11,891,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,732,746. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

