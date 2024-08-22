1inch Network Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $335.43 million and $20.23 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,256,382,941 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

