38,234 Shares in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYBB. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,384,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 918,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 111,774 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYBB remained flat at $46.82 on Thursday. 20,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

About iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.