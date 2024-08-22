4,359 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.24. 1,322,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,505. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

