4,478 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,100. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.80 and its 200 day moving average is $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.