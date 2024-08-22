7,647 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.3 %

DT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,332. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

