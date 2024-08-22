Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.43. 4,486,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.87. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.