Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

