Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. 1,809,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,688. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.