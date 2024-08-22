Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. 2,161,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.