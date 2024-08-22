Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $8.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.95. The stock had a trading volume of 354,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $783.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $732.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.64.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

