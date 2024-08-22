Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,138.16. 269,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,070.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,061.04. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

