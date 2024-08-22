Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.30. 1,819,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $152.68.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.