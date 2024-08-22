Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Shares of Sony Group are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

