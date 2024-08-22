Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 912 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.33. 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,921. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

