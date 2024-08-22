Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AOD opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

