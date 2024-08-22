Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.