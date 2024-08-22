abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Declares GBX 5.70 Dividend

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON AEI opened at GBX 323.61 ($4.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £154.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,500.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 316.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 300.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.80 ($4.30).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

