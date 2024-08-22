Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.17.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
