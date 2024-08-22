aelf Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. aelf has a market cap of $294.56 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,341,687 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.