Aerodrome Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.31 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $105.25 million and $10.31 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,227,700,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,227,700,078.8596075 with 586,646,065.6904699 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.6565345 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $9,217,538.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

