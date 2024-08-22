Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.55.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
