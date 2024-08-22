Aevo (AEVO) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $328.30 million and $31.08 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 867,128,483.081694 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.38016475 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $32,137,342.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

