Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Aflac by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,188. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.