Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.53.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.75. 1,167,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,205. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

