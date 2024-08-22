Aion Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $963,718.13 and approximately $1,892.31 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007843 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

