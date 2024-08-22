Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.
AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease
Air Lease Stock Performance
AL opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.
Air Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
