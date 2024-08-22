Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Air Lease Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Air Lease by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

