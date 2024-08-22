Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,386,004. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

