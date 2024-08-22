Algorand Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.12 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $30.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,310,537 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

