Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 6.1%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.30. 164,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 919,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,434.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,754 shares of company stock worth $2,338,748 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

