Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.12. 90,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 236,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.