Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $506.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.55), with a volume of 1465983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.55).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 465 ($6.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £591.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,876.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

