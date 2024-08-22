AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) COO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

