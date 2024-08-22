Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,387. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

