Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.59

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Ambu A/S Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 109.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

